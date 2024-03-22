73º
Tools, shoes, jewelry among 100 items to be auctioned by San Antonio police

Auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 28 at VFW Post 9186

San Antonio police will have an auction on March 28, 2024, at the Veteran Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will auction dozens of seized items including jewelry, shoes and tools on Thursday.

The auction is planned for 6:30 p.m. at Veteran Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. near Roosevelt Avenue. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

About 100 items will be auctioned, including Nike shoes, Louis Vuitton products, Yeti coolers and Dewalt power tools. See below for the full list of items:

All items must be purchased by cash or credit card; American Express will not be accepted.

Items must be paid for and picked up on the day of the auction. For more information, call 210-207-7932.

