Tools, shoes, jewelry among 100 items to be auctioned by San Antonio police

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will auction dozens of seized items including jewelry, shoes and tools on Thursday.

The auction is planned for 6:30 p.m. at Veteran Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. near Roosevelt Avenue. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

About 100 items will be auctioned, including Nike shoes, Louis Vuitton products, Yeti coolers and Dewalt power tools. See below for the full list of items:

All items must be purchased by cash or credit card; American Express will not be accepted.

Items must be paid for and picked up on the day of the auction. For more information, call 210-207-7932.