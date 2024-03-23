75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Former news station building catches fire downtown, SAFD says

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm because of the complexity and size of the building

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, Fire

SAN ANTONIO – The previous building for News 4 San Antonio went up in flames on Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday near St. Mary’s Street and Navarro Street.

Upon arrival, SAFD Battalion Chief Oscar Gonzales said they noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Fire officials eventually found the fire on the second floor of the building, and were able to extinguish the flames, according to SAFD.

Officials said they did find evidence of squatters possibly living inside the abandoned building.

Battalion Chief Gonzales said the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm because of the complexity and size of the building.

The building had caught flames back in 2013, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email