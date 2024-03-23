Former news station building catches fire downtown, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – The previous building for News 4 San Antonio went up in flames on Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday near St. Mary’s Street and Navarro Street.

Upon arrival, SAFD Battalion Chief Oscar Gonzales said they noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Fire officials eventually found the fire on the second floor of the building, and were able to extinguish the flames, according to SAFD.

Officials said they did find evidence of squatters possibly living inside the abandoned building.

Battalion Chief Gonzales said the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm because of the complexity and size of the building.

The building had caught flames back in 2013, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported.