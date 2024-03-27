Feds arrest 8 suspects across Texas in multi-agency drug bust

SAN ANTONIO – Federal law enforcement officers arrested eight suspects in San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi areas on drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Court documents list the following suspects arrested as a result of the FBI-led investigation into drug trafficking:

Rene Gonzales, aka “Uber,” 31

Michael Fuentes, 50

Rene Velazquez, 52, of Mexico

Mario Zulaica, 50

George Gonzalez, 47

Reynaldo Sanchez, 38

Richard Gonzales, 40

Rene Rivera, 41

Federal, state and local agencies seized nearly 60 kilograms of cocaine, valued at more than $1 million and over $250,000 in cash.

FBI agents also discovered a hidden laboratory in Von Ormy that had been allegedly used to convert liquid methamphetamine into crystal meth. They dismantled the lab and seized 15 kilograms of crystal meth and 16 gallons of liquid meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

All suspects face charges related to the possession and distribution of different drugs.

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.