Man arrested after family member finds child pornography on his laptop, BCSO says

Tristen McLelland is being charged with possession of child pornography, possession with intent to promote child pornography, possession for wholesale promotion of child pornography, and bestiality, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing several charges after one of his family members found thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his computer, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that a family member of Tristen Ruben McLelland, 21, bumped into his laptop while cleaning his bedroom around March 3.

Salazar said the laptop turned on and the family member noticed child pornography on it.

The family member contacted BCSO and ChildSafe Investigators searched the laptop, according to Salazar.

Investigators found thousands of images of children as young as 2 years old being sexually assaulted, BCSO said.

Through further investigation, authorities found videos of humans and animals having sex on the laptop, Salazar said.

Deputies said McLelland was selling, trading, and exchanging the images through Discord.

