San Antonio-native Josh Reynolds signs 2-year $14 million deal with Denver Broncos

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Detroit Lions free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds is signing a two-year $14 million deal with the Denver Broncos, according to media reports.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Reynolds, 29, will replace wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was traded this offseason to the Cleveland Browns, where he signed a contract extension. Despite the Lions’ attempt to keep him, Reynolds will instead join wideouts Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Marvin Mims in Denver.

Reynolds is a San Antonio native who played football at John Jay High School and caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns this past season after being claimed off waivers back in 2021 from the Tennessee Titans. He helped the Lions reach the NFC Conference Championship game, coming up just one win short of the Super Bowl.

A former fourth-round pick in the 2017 Draft out of Texas A&M, he spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and has caught 220 passes in his career for 2,933 yards and 19 touchdowns in 107 career games.

He signed a two-year extension with the Lions before the 2022 season.