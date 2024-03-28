Unoccupied 2-story home on East Side destroyed by late-night fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An unoccupied two-story home on the city’s East Side was destroyed by a fire late Wednesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of South Hackberry Street, not far from Westfall Avenue and Interstate 10.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the two-story home. Fire crews fought the fire defensively because they were aware of holes in both the walls and on the floors.

Fire officials said they eventually knocked down most of the fire, but will now continue to work on hot spots until a demolition crew arrives. The home is considered a total loss.

The fire will not be investigated and they will instead just talk to neighbors and witnesses, leaving the official cause to likely be undetermined, firefighters said.

There were no reports of any injuries.