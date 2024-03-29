CLEAR ALERT: BCSO searching for missing woman last seen on West Side

Raeana Martinez last spotted on March 21 in the 1700 block of Potosi Street

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 37-year-old woman last seen on March 21.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert on Friday for Raeana Martinez. She’s believed to be in imminent danger.

Recommended Videos

Martinez has brown hair and eyes, weighs 140 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

She was last seen in the 1700 block of Potosi Street in a red hat, white baggy shirt, shorts and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.