Local News

CLEAR ALERT: BCSO searching for missing woman last seen on West Side

Raeana Martinez last spotted on March 21 in the 1700 block of Potosi Street

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: CLEAR Alert, Missing, BCSO
Raeana Martinez last spotted on March 21 in the 1700 block of Potosi Street (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 37-year-old woman last seen on March 21.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert on Friday for Raeana Martinez. She’s believed to be in imminent danger.

Martinez has brown hair and eyes, weighs 140 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

She was last seen in the 1700 block of Potosi Street in a red hat, white baggy shirt, shorts and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

