SAPD: Man arrested after burning and squeezing infant, causing broken bones

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he told San Antonio police he squeezed an infant hard enough to break her bones because he was frustrated, according to court records.

David Botello, 31, is charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury with intent or knowledge, a first-degree felony. He is also charged with injury to a child with intent, a third-degree felony.

Police said the 1-month-old girl was initially taken to the hospital on Thursday due to a burn wound on her right arm.

Botello told officers he was playing with a lighter while holding the baby and dropped it on her, an arrest warrant affidavit states. He said he tried to conceal the injury and did not seek medical treatment at first.

Further medical evaluation revealed the baby had broken bones that were in the stages of healing, including broken ribs and a broken leg and foot.

Botello admitted to squeezing the baby when he became frustrated with her, the affidavit states. He “admitted to using enough pressure to cause her injuries,” investigators said.

He was arrested early Friday. His bond is set at $115,000.