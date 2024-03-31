79º
Man dies after rescuing son from drowning, Bastrop police say

The father jumped into the water to save his son

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bastrop, Drowning, Fisherman's Park
BASTROP, Texas – A man died after rescuing his son from drowning in a river near Fisherman’s Park, Bastrop police say.

The drowning happened around 4:00 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Willow Street.

The Bastrop Police Department, the Bastrop Fire Department, and the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Department responded to Fisherman’s Park.

Authorities said the father had jumped into the water to rescue his son from possibly drowning.

The son survived, but the father ended up dying, according to police.

This is a developing story.

