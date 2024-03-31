Man dies after rescuing son from drowning, Bastrop police say

BASTROP, Texas – A man died after rescuing his son from drowning in a river near Fisherman’s Park, Bastrop police say.

The drowning happened around 4:00 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Willow Street.

The Bastrop Police Department, the Bastrop Fire Department, and the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Department responded to Fisherman’s Park.

Authorities said the father had jumped into the water to rescue his son from possibly drowning.

The son survived, but the father ended up dying, according to police.

This is a developing story.