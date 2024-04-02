Thunderbirds will return to San Antonio this weekend for Great Texas Airshow

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are headed to San Antonio this weekend for the Great Texas Airshow.

The Great Texas Airshow will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. It is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

The event starts at 11 a.m. on both days with performances, displays, a kids’ area, a military working dog show, vendors and more.

The Thunderbirds, the headlining act for the annual event, begin their performance at 3 p.m. on both days. The show lasts about an hour and 15 minutes, including formation flying and solo routines.

About 30 maneuvers will be demonstrated.

“The Thunderbirds demonstrate what the highest level of teamwork can accomplish and inspire millions to reach for their dreams and be the best version of themselves. Showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon,” a media advisory from the 502nd Air Base Wing states.

Other acts expected to fly include:

12th Flying Training Wing Dissimilar Flight

Wings Of Blue

Kirby Chambliss Aerobatics

Subsonix MiniJet Demonstration

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Air Force F-35A Lightning II

B-25 Mitchell

Marine Corps F-35B

Shetterly Squadron

C-17 Globemaster

KC-135 Stratotanker

Heritage Flight (P-51 & F-35 Demo)

Bill Stein Edge 540

C-5M Super Galaxy

MiG-17F

SRC Airshows Jet Car

There will also be static displays including the B-25 Mitchell, F8F Bearcat, SB2C Helldiver and more.

Here’s what else to know about the Great Texas Airshow this weekend:

Parking and entry

The public can enter the base through the Main Gate (Lindsey Gate) on FM 78; East Gate on FM 78; and South Gate on Lower Seguin Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can also enter through the Lower Seguin Gate on Lower Seguin Road from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Click here for a map.

Parking is limited. JBSA encourages visitors to use the VIA Park & Ride, which will take guests from the Randolph Transit Center to the base.

The Park & Ride service will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Park & Ride fare is $2.60 for a roundtrip ($1.30 each way), and discounts are available for children, seniors and certain populations.

ADA-equipped bus shuttles will be provided from the general parking area to the airshow areas. The buses will run to and from the East parking area on both days.

DOD ID cardholders not living at JBSA-Randolph are encouraged to use the shuttle from JBSA-Lackland or JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

For rideshare users, only Uber has verified access to the base. Ubers will only be permitted entry through the West Gate, and other services must go through the East Ramp.

What can I bring?

People can bring folding chairs as no designated seating area will be available. Guests can also bring reusable water bottles to fill at water stations.

Guests are also encouraged to bring earplugs.

Guests cannot bring food or drinks, though baby food, breast milk and formula are permitted.

Only service animals are allowed inside the event.

Camera backpacks, sling bags umbrellas are not allowed, and wagons are allowed.

For more information about the event, including a schedule and list of displays, click here.