Brothers arrested for continuous human trafficking, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two brothers accused of continuous human trafficking were arrested Thursday, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The two suspects — 27-year-old Juan Carlos Velazquez-Flores and 35-year-old Jose De Jesus Velazquez — owned a San Antonio trucking business together.

Jose De Jesus Velazquez and Juan Carlos Velazquez-Flores were charged with continuous human trafficking, records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

The trucking company is no longer in business, police said.

Authorities said the suspects are accused of human trafficking at least twice in a 30-day period, which is considered a first-degree felony.

The department said it received a tip in late 2023 that originated from the National Human Trafficking Hotline about the two men who recruited and targeted Mexican immigrants as employees.

The men were also accused of not paying and overworking their employees, SAPD said.

When reporters questioned the siblings, the suspects said they couldn’t pay their employees because the company had filed for bankruptcy.

Officers said the suspects could face more charges in the future.