San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department to host summer job fair this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a summer job fair on Saturday.

The summer job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roosevelt Park Clubhouse, located at 311 Roosevelt Ave.

Recommended Videos

The department is looking to fill the following roles:

Lifeguard.

Swimming pool supervisor.

Recreation supervisor (summer area supervisor for outdoor pools).

Recreation assistant.

Recreation instructor.

Recreation specialist.

Pay ranges from $18-$22.20 an hour, depending on the position.

Those applying for the lifeguard and pool supervisor positions can work at any of the city’s 24 outdoor pools. The other job locations will be at various community centers and schools in the city.

Those who apply for lifeguard positions are eligible to receive an incentive of up to $500 and pool supervisor positions are eligible for an incentive of up to $800. Both positions include a $75 swimsuit reimbursement.

Those interested in aquatics positions are encouraged to bring a swimsuit, towel and two approved forms of ID to participate in the swim test.

Attendees are encouraged to apply before the job fair. Click here for more information about the job fair.