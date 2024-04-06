SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in downtown attempted robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking tips from the public to identify a robbery suspect.

The attempted robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of E. Commerce Street.

Police said the suspect pressed up his hand against the 25-year-old victim and told her that he had a gun.

The suspect allegedly demanded the victim’s belongings, and the two started struggling over the items, according to police.

Police said the victim was able to escape, and the suspect fled.

If you have information relating to this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.