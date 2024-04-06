Search continues for weapon used by suspect accused of killing lifelong friend, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip about a weapon the department believed was used by an accused killer.

The sheriff’s office said the tip about the weapon’s location led deputies Saturday night to an area near the Sandy Oaks subdivision, approximately seven miles southeast of where Daniel Hernandez was accused of shooting and killing his 18-year-old friend.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Hernandez went to the friend’s house to buy shoes but instead said he shot the victim with a Draco AK-47.

The victim has not been identified as of yet, authorities said.

According to a post on the BCSO’s Facebook page, the weapon was discarded in a bag, but deputies have yet to recover the weapon.

Deputies concluded their search for the weapon Saturday night but said it would resume Sunday morning.

UPDATE: Search efforts have concluded for tonight, and will resume tomorrow morning. If you happen to locate an... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 6, 2024

Below is the original story published on Saturday.

A suspect has been arrested after shooting and killing another man during a meet-up to buy shoes, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said Daniel Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of S. Loop 1604 Eastbound.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, Hernandez went over to the victim’s home to purchase some shoes, and things turned violent.

Upon arrival, Sheriff Salazar said the victim, 18, was able to provide deputies with Hernandez’s name during his final moments alive.

Through further investigation, authorities found out that Hernandez and the victim had been close friends. Sheriff Salazar said the two had known each other since they were children.

Hernandez had allegedly used a Draco AK-47 to shoot and kill the victim, according to BCSO.

Investigators are requesting help from the public to locate the weapon, Sheriff Salazar said. (Copyright 2024 by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office- All rights reserved.)

Investigators are requesting help from the public to locate the weapon, Sheriff Salazar said.

If you have any relevant information, contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.