2-year-old child dead after being hit by vehicle, Kerrville police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 2-year-old child is dead after being hit by a vehicle backing out of a driveway, Kerrville Police say.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Pearl Street.

Police said the driver was backing out of a driveway and ran over the child who was running towards the vehicle.

Emergency services tried to save the child’s life, but it was too late, according to authorities.

“The Kerrville Police Department extends their sympathies to the loved ones of this child as they deal with this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them,” said Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall.

This is an ongoing investigation.