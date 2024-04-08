67º
Man arrested for exposing himself to Lyft driver, police say

Amarpreet Singh Sidhu, 35, is being charged with indecent exposure, according to an affidavit

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The affidavit said the Lyft driver identified Sidhu in a photo lineup. (Copyright 2024 by the Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after threatening and exposing himself to a Lyft driver, according to San Antonio police.

Amarpreet Singh Sidhu, 35, is being charged with indecent exposure, the affidavit said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 after Sidhu was picked up from Tipsy Cowgirl Bar.

According to police, security officers told the Lyft driver before the ride that she would not be in danger and that Sidhu was intoxicated.

During the start of the ride, Sidhu asked the Lyft driver to change the song to one that would make him laugh, the affidavit said.

Sidhu started freestyling to rap music on his phone and spoke about raping his mother and sister, according to police documents.

The Lyft driver and Sidhu then made eye contact through the rear-view mirror, and Sidhu said, “You’re my next victim,” according to the affidavit.

After Sidhu entered a different location into the Lyft app, he began touching the victim’s cheek with his finger, the affidavit said.

The Lyft driver ended up going to a Chevron Gas Station to kick Sidhu out of the vehicle, the affidavit stated.

Police said Sidhu aggressively exited the vehicle and walked in front of the Lyft driver to masturbate before picking up his pants and leaving.

The affidavit said the Lyft driver identified Sidhu in a photo lineup.

