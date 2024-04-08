Man hit, killed by commercial vehicle while chasing down his dogs on Interstate 10, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man having problems with his recreational vehicle was hit and killed while trying to chase down his dogs on Interstate 10, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Dietrich Road on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the man was having vehicle problems and was on the right shoulder of the highway when at some point his dogs got loose. That’s when, police say, as the man chased the dogs on the access road, he caught one, but was hit by a commercial vehicle and killed.

Police said one dog was seriously injured, while the other made it safely to the side of the road. The driver of the commercial vehicle did pull over to try and help. The man in his 30s, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released, pending notification to next of kin.

