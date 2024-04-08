Motorcyclist hospitalized after being hit by SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a sport utility vehicle late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of North Alamo Street, not far from Broadway Street and Interstate 37.

According to police, the driver of a SUV was attempting to make a turnaround when it struck a motorcyclist passing by in another lane. That’s when, police say, the motorcyclist was thrown into another vehicle.

Police said motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, but is expected to recover.

The driver was found not to be intoxicated and no charges are expected to be filed, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.