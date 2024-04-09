Brahmas kicker ‘Deestroying’ out for rest of season with fractured neck

SAN ANTONIO – The star-studded kicker of the San Antonio Brahmas is out for the rest of the United Football League season with a fractured neck.

Donald De La Haye, also known as “Deestroying,” made a tackle on Saturday against the Memphis Showboats when the unfortunate injury occurred. De La Haye admitted that a bad form of tackling contributed to the injury.

Recommended Videos

Deestroying announces he is out for the UFL season due to a fractured neck 🙏



(via @Deestroying) pic.twitter.com/cdc2lOkb4H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2024

‘Deestroying’ signed with the Brahmas at the end of January. He appeared in two games with the team before the season-ending injury.

De La Haye, who has over 5.8 million subscribers on YouTube, used to be a kicker at the University of Central Florida in 2015-16.

He lost his NCAA eligibility in 2017 after deciding to continue profiting off his YouTube channel. The NCAA did not allow players to profit off their name, image, and likeness at the time.

In 2019, De La Haye signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League but only appeared in two pre-season games.