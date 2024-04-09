Pre-K 4 SA bus carrying students crashes on Loop 410 on North Side, no injuries reported

A crash involving a school bus closed lanes on Loop 410 on the North Side on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A Pre-K 4 SA bus carrying students hydroplaned on Loop 410 on the North Side on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Pre-K 4 SA said children and staff are safe and no major injuries were reported.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Loop 410 near McCullough Avenue, not far from North Star Mall. San Antonio police confirmed to KSAT that the bus hydroplaned as storms moved through the area.

The bus was taking about 40 students and eight adults from the South Education Center to swim lessons, according to Pre-K 4 SA. No parents were on the bus but several were following the vehicle.

No other vehicles were involved, according to SAPD.

“The safety and security of our children and staff is our utmost priority,” the statement read. “Pre-K 4 SA contracts with Star Shuttle and all children on the bus were secured in five-point child safety seats. A counselor is available to speak with children and families.”

Pre-K 4 SA said parents were contacted and students will return to campus.

Multiple westbound lanes were closed after the crash but they have since reopened.

A crash involving a school bus closed lanes on Loop 410 on the North Side on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

