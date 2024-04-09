New paddling trail coming to Oso Bay in Corpus Christi

(John Locher, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A new paddling trail will open soon on Oso Bay in Corpus Christi.

The Ron R. Smith Memorial Paddling Trail is the 82nd official paddling trail in Texas. It is named in honor of Ron Smith, a former biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

Oso Bay, situated south of downtown Corpus Christi, is surrounded by Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

The trail features a two and five-mile loop from its access point on the campus. Depending on the route, float times range from one to three hours, according to a TPWD press release.

Paddlers on the trail can see various birds and access to fishing options.

Smith was a founding member of the Texas Paddling Trails team and an alumnus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

“Ron was an avid advocate of teaching others to love the outdoors through paddling and fishing experiences,” said Shelly Plante, TPWD’s nature tourism manager. “While Ron is greatly missed, his legacy of inspiring others to enjoy paddling and fishing lives on, and we hope many enjoy this scenic trail on Oso Bay.”

A launch event for the trail is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 17.

The trail’s creation was a collaborative effort between TPWD and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.