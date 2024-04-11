Man arrested after catfishing woman, tying her up & sexually assaulting her, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of catfishing and sexually assaulting a woman on the East Side was arrested in Selma, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said Chong-Yun Mounce, 38, met a woman on the dating app Tinder pretending to be someone else and began a relationship with her.

Mounce began to tempt the woman and eventually asked her to meet up but asked that she be blindfolded and tied up during their encounter at a motel in the 3900 block of East Houston Street, police said.

While the woman was blindfolded during their encounter on Dec. 17, she began to think Mounce was not who he said he was, SAPD said.

Police said the woman asked Mounce to stop once she realized he wasn’t the person he claimed to be, and he continued to assault her sexually.

Mounce eventually left the woman, and she called the police, who then found her tied up, according to SAPD. She allegedly never saw the man’s face.

Selma police told SAPD they had a suspect in custody who was catfishing women, blindfolding them, tying them up, taking their phones, and then sending himself money. The department then contacted SAPD, which asked them to bring in Mounce for questioning.

While being questioned by SAPD, detectives were able to get Mounce to confess to the sexual assault, police said.

SAPD said Mounce was involved in many of the same offenses since at least September 2023. He currently faces a charge of sexual assault and two counts of online impersonation, as well as a warrant out of Virginia.

Police say Mounce could face more charges pending further investigation.

Any other victims with information are asked to call SAPD’s SVU at 210-207-2313.