Admission to the San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Friday for Locals Day

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents this Friday on Locals Day.

On April 12, all Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Locals Days allows even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife,” zoo officials previously said in a news release.

You can purchase your Locals Day zoo tickets online, as long as you have proof of Bexar County residency like an ID or utility bill.

If you’re not able to make it to the zoo on Friday, there are more Locals Days planned later this year.

Upcoming Locals Days events are:

May 1

June 17 and 21

July 16

August 10

September 22 and 24

October 20

November 29

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, follow this link.

