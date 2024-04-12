Flotilla Fiesta kayaking event returns to San Antonio River

The San Antonio River Authority and River Foundation are hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, at Acequia Park.

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta festivities on the San Antonio River kick off later this month with the eighth annual Flotilla Fiesta event.

The San Antonio River Authority and River Foundation are hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, at Acequia Park.

Recommended Videos

Flotilla Fiesta is the only official free kayaking event in the yearly festival.

Participants can take part in a kayak decoration contest with three design categories: Viva Fiesta, Nature & Sustainability and Decorator’s Choice.

The top three scores in each category will receive a cash prize and trophy.

Other family-friendly activities include arts and crafts, Folklorico dancers and music from the band Volcán. A vendor market will also host local food and shopping options.

Several booths will sell Fiesta medals. The River Authority’s official medal will be free and available while supplies last.

“Fiesta is such a special time for the River Authority and the River Foundation because it celebrates our rich cultural history and promotes community engagement around our historical and natural resources,” said Kristen Hansen, deputy director of parks and recreation for the River Authority. “Flotilla Fiesta brings a party with a purpose to the Mission Reach and invites the community to enjoy the beauty of our river.”

The Texas River Co. will provide free kayaks to guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Fin Addict Fishing Clinic will be on-site for a free fishing clinic.

Alongside Flotilla Fiesta is the Race the River paddling competition, which starts at 9 a.m. along the Mission Reach portion of the river.

For a map, registration and event details, click here.

For more of KSAT’s Fiesta coverage, click here.