73º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD searching for driver who struck woman on electric scooter on West Side

The victim suffered serious bodily injury

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime Stoppers, Crime, West Side
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck who struck a woman on an electric scooter on March 25, 2024, in the 3400 W. Commerce St. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck who struck a woman riding an electric scooter on the West Side.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on March 25 in the 3400 W. Commerce St.

Recommended Videos

A Crime Stoppers report states that a 43-year-old woman on an electric scooter was crossing Commerce when she was hit by a truck, possibly a 2000s-model Ford F-150.

The woman suffered serious bodily injury as a result of the crash, the report states. The driver of the truck did not stop to render aid.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos