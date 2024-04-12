SAPD searching for driver who struck woman on electric scooter on West Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck who struck a woman on an electric scooter on March 25, 2024, in the 3400 W. Commerce St.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck who struck a woman riding an electric scooter on the West Side.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on March 25 in the 3400 W. Commerce St.

A Crime Stoppers report states that a 43-year-old woman on an electric scooter was crossing Commerce when she was hit by a truck, possibly a 2000s-model Ford F-150.

The woman suffered serious bodily injury as a result of the crash, the report states. The driver of the truck did not stop to render aid.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

