UTSA football to hold Fiesta spring game on Saturday at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio football team is hosting its 2024 Spring Game at the Alamodome on Saturday as an official Fiesta San Antonio event, the school said.

Kickoff for the game is set for 2 p.m.

The spring game is the official end of the Roadrunners’ 15 team workouts, which began back on March 4.

Admission to the game is free, with doors opening to the public at 1 p.m. Fan seating will be general admission on the east sideline only, on the Plaza (100) Level. Tailgating, however, is not permitted.

The spring game will be the first opportunity to get a look at who will potentially replace many of the standouts, along with who could become the heir apparent to long-time starting quarterback Frank Harris.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) scrambles in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Harris, who played seven years for UTSA, has since moved to a new university role aimed at increasing funding for UTSA football. The Schertz-Clemens alum set 38 school records even after sitting out two seasons due to a pair of ACL tears and missing all but four games of 2019 due to a shoulder injury. He threw for 11,862 yards with 92 touchdowns in his career (both school records) with a 39-13 total record as a starter. Those potentially in the running for the position include redshirt junior Eddie Lee Marburger, redshirt sophomore Owen McCown and redshirt freshmen Jackson Gilkey and Brandon Tennison.

Since the end of the season, the Roadrunners have also seen 11 players transfer in and 11 players transfer out, most notably with defensive standouts Trey Moore and Kam Alexander leaving. Moore, a redshirt sophomore and Smithson Valley graduate left the team for the University of Texas after a storied three-year career that saw him break the school record in sacks (14) and become the 2023 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, totaling 45 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss.

The University of Oregon will be Alexander’s third stop in Division I after beginning his college career at Sam Houston as the Manvel, Texas native posted 34 tackles, with 17 passes defended, one sack, two interceptions and two tackles for loss for UTSA, and was named All-AAC First Team All-Conference last year.

Head football coach Jeff Traylor does welcome back a total of 51 lettermen in his fifth season, along with 16 starters.

The 2024 offense has leading rusher Kevorian Barnes return after he ran for 715 yards and six touchdowns and he will once again play alongside tight end Oscar Cardenas, a local Brandeis product who has played the past four seasons, including the last two as a full-time starter after redshirting back in 2019.

The Roadrunners got their first-ever bowl win in program history last season and are coming off a 9-4 campaign and 7-1 mark in its debut season in the American Athletic Conference.

UTSA will begin the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Kennesaw State at the Alamodome. They have scheduled home games against Houston Christian (Sept. 21), Florida Atlantic (Oct. 19), Memphis (Nov. 2), North Texas (Nov. 15) and Temple (Nov. 22 or 23) and road contests at Texas State (Sept. 7), Texas (Sept. 14), East Carolina (Sept. 28), Rice (Oct. 12), Tulsa (Oct. 26) and Army (Nov. 30).

The university said fans can pick up free 2024 UTSA football schedule posters and magnets, as well as Birds Up yard signs at the spring game and there will also be an autograph session with the players after the game on the field.