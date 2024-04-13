BCSO searching for missing 68-year-old man last seen leaving hospital on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 68-year-old man last seen leaving CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Westover Hills on Monday, April 8.

Emilio Cordova Mendoza Jr. was transported to the hospital via ambulance for a medical episode.

Shortly after arriving, hospital staff said Mendoza left the property on foot between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Mendoza has multiple medical conditions that require medication, according to BCSO. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you see him, call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.