Local News

SAPD looking for driver of BMW that caused head-on crash on West Side

Other driver suffered minor injuries

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the driver of a BMW that caused a head-on crash on the West Side overnight.

The crash happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of SW 36th Street.

A preliminary report from SAPD states a gray 2011 BMW 328i was traveling southbound on the street when it drifted to the northbound lanes and crashed into a Saturn Sky.

The driver of the BMW did not stop to render aid and ran off before police arrived.

The driver of the Saturn suffered minor injuries.

When located, the driver of the BMW will face one charge of failure to stop and render aid-moving, according to SAPD.

About the Author

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

