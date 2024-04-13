SAPD looking for driver of BMW that caused head-on crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the driver of a BMW that caused a head-on crash on the West Side overnight.

The crash happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of SW 36th Street.

A preliminary report from SAPD states a gray 2011 BMW 328i was traveling southbound on the street when it drifted to the northbound lanes and crashed into a Saturn Sky.

The driver of the BMW did not stop to render aid and ran off before police arrived.

The driver of the Saturn suffered minor injuries.

When located, the driver of the BMW will face one charge of failure to stop and render aid-moving, according to SAPD.