SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District will host its annual Fiesta de Salud on Wednesday to provide health resources to the community.

Fiesta de Salud will include a pop-vaccine clinic, no-cost STI/HIV testing, food, games, prizes and more than 80 community partners or vendors.

Recommended Videos

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crockett Park at 1300 North Main Avenue.

Metro Health Fiesta medals will be available while supplies last.

Metro Health Fiesta medals 2024 (Metro Health)

Find all things Fiesta on KSAT.com here