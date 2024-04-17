83º
The 10 items most commonly left behind in Ubers and a list of the strangest

3 Texas cities make Uber’s top 10 most forgetful cities

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Uber released its eighth annual Uber Lost & Found Index. (Uber)

There are not many things more frustrating than realizing you’ve left something important behind, but it’s happened to the best of us.

Uber has released its annual Lost & Found index ranking the most commonly forgotten items in its rideshare vehicles.

The list doesn’t stop there. It also ranks the left-behind items that are the “most unique,” the top food items, the trending items and the most forgetful cities.

The most commonly forgotten items aren’t too surprising:

  1. Clothing
  2. Luggage
  3. Headphones
  4. Wallet
  5. Jewelry
  6. Phone
  7. Camera
  8. Tablet or book
  9. Laptop
  10. Vape

But there have been some surprising things left behind, including a toupee, containers with spiders in them, a candle that says ‘See you in court’, a tub of surgical implants and police-grade handcuffs.

Uber officials said there has also been a “significant number” of wifi hotspots and mobile routers left behind this year.

And Texas cities are among the most forgetful with Houston, Dallas and Austin all making that top 10 list.

So, what should you do if you leave something behind in an Uber? Uber policies state that the company and its drivers are not responsible and there are no guarantees for getting your items back. But, you can try. Here’s the advice from the company:

  1. Tap the menu icon to open the main menu
  2. Select “Your Trips” and then the trip on which you lost the item.
  3. Tap “Find lost item” and then “Contact driver about a lost item.”
  4. Enter your phone number to call the driver.
  5. Arrange a mutually convenient time and place to meet to retrieve your item

If that doesn’t work or if you left your phone in the vehicle, you can reach out to Uber for assistance.

See Uber’s full Lost & Found Index below:

