Man arrested after intentionally running over his wife, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man is behind bars after purposely running over his wife, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of Fair Avenue towards the South Side.

Jacob Villegas and his wife were driving together until Villegas pulled over, according to police.

Once Villegas’ wife exited the vehicle, he purposely ran her over, police said. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers arrested Villegas for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, SAPD said.