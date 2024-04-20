63º
Man arrested after intentionally running over his wife, police say

Jacob Villegas was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, SAPD said

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, San Antonio
Jacob Villegas booking photo (Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man is behind bars after purposely running over his wife, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of Fair Avenue towards the South Side.

Jacob Villegas and his wife were driving together until Villegas pulled over, according to police.

Once Villegas’ wife exited the vehicle, he purposely ran her over, police said. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers arrested Villegas for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, SAPD said.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

