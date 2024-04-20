Motorcycle passenger dies, motorcyclist injured after vehicle crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly motorcycle crash.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday along U.S. Highway 90 near General McMullen Drive.

Officers said a gray motorcycle with a man and woman onboard was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 90. A vehicle, also traveling westbound, then sideswiped the motorcycle and continued driving before police arrived at the scene.

The collision threw the man and woman off the motorcycle. When first responders arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said they do not yet know the woman’s identity.

If located, officers said the driver of the vehicle would be charged with failing to stop and render aid in a deadly incident.