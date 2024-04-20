‘We’re staying ahead of the curve:’ SAPD using drones to monitor Fiesta events

SAN ANTONIO – With music, medals and so much joy, it’s hard not to take your eyes off every Fiesta event. But if you get the chance to look up, you might be able to see how the San Antonio Police Department is taking its patrolling to new heights.

“We’re staying ahead of the curve,” SAPD Patrolman Christian Manck said. “We’re just trying to keep everybody safe.”

SAPD is using drones this year during Fiesta events to monitor traffic and crowds. It’s a part of their increased efforts to push safety during this Fiesta season.

“How is it a unique tool for SAPD?” asked KSAT 12 reporter Avery Everett.

“It’s a unique tool because we’re about officer safety. So it’s just another tool we get to use to keep them safe,” Manck said.

SAPD has its substation for Fiesta set up in the Alamodome parking lot. The department will typically fly its drone 400 feet in the air.

You’ll still see plenty of officers on the ground at events, but SAPD said this gives them another angle to help increase community safety.

“We’re embracing new technology to be able to do that,” Manck said.

