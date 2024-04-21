Search underway for 79-year-old man last seen in Boerne

(Copyright 2024 by the Texas Department of Public Safety - All rights reserved.)

If you have any information regarding David Lawhorn’s whereabouts, contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 249-8645.

BOERNE, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man last seen in Boerne, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

David Lawhorn was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Waring Welfare Road, officials said.

Lawhorn is 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, according to TDPS. He was last noticed wearing a grey Wrangler shirt, black workout pants, and black Crocs, officials said.

