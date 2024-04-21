62º
Search underway for 79-year-old man last seen in Boerne

David Lawhorn was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Waring Welfare Road

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

If you have any information regarding David Lawhorn’s whereabouts, contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 249-8645. (Copyright 2024 by the Texas Department of Public Safety - All rights reserved.)

BOERNE, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man last seen in Boerne, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

David Lawhorn was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Waring Welfare Road, officials said.

Lawhorn is 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, according to TDPS. He was last noticed wearing a grey Wrangler shirt, black workout pants, and black Crocs, officials said.

If you have any information regarding Lawhorn’s whereabouts, contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 249-8645.

