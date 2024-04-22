Man arrested after beating 2 neighbors with shovel, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly beat two of his neighbors with a shovel, according to San Antonio police.

Joe Arechiga has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on April 7 officers responded to the 2600 block of West Travis Street for a fight and found two people injured.

Police said one of the victims told officers that Arechiga, armed with a shovel, was chasing after two young children on bicycles in an alleyway. That’s when, police said, the victim, fearing for the children, intervened to try and protect them.

The arrest affidavit states Arechiga then focused his attention on the man and began assaulting him with the shovel. When the second victim, a woman, saw her grandfather being attacked, she tried to stop Arechiga.

The warrant says Arechiga struck the woman across her head with the shovel and then fled the scene. He was not immediately found.

The grandfather suffered a large wound to the forearm and the woman had a visible bruise to the head, police said.

The pair were able to identify Arechiga as their attacker and he was eventually arrested by police. The affidavit did not say how he was found.

Arechiga is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $80,000.