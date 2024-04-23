Fire destroys detached garage that was converted into workshop at South Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire destroyed a detached garage that was converted into a workshop at a home on the city’s South Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1:45 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Ware Boulevard, not far from Pleasanton Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the three-car garage. They were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident. There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials said the detached garage had been converted into a workshop but it burned to the ground. The garage is considered a total loss. Damage to the main house, however was very minimal, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try and figure out exactly what sparked the flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.