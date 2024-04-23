Former Southside ISD teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A 56-year-old man who taught in Southside ISD is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to court records.

Ernes Orlando Herrera, a former 8th-grade teacher at Losoya Middle School, was arrested on Monday.

An arrest warrant affidavit from Southside ISD police states Herrera had sexual contact with a 13-year-old who was a student in his classroom.

The student’s mother was made aware of the allegations, and campus police met with campus administration on Friday, the affidavit states.

Herrera had already been relieved of his position as a teacher by Southside ISD, police said.

According to the affidavit, Herrera wrote a statement to campus administration that said he had been speaking with the student for a few weeks and they “developed a relationship.”

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday. He is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

KSAT has reached out to Southside ISD for comment.