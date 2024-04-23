61º
Local News

Man stabbed in back and chest rides bicycle for help on West Side, police say

Incident occurred just before 3 a.m. in 2600 block of Westward Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, West Side
Westward Drive stabbing image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing on the city’s West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Westward Drive, not far from both Military Drive and Highway 90.

According to police, a man in his 50s was stabbed in the chest and back and then managed to ride a bicycle down Westward Drive to find help.

Police said the stabbing was the result of an altercation with another man over a tent at a homeless camp. The attacker has not been found.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with multiple stab wounds. He is listed in serious condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

