One man dead, another hospitalized after fight on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fight between two men on the South Side led to one dying and another hospitalized, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of Grosvenor Boulevard.

A man was visiting a woman’s home, and a fight broke out with another man already there, according to police.

During the fight, one of the men took out a gun, and the other pulled out a knife, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found one of the men with a gunshot wound, SAPD said. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The other man was found a couple of houses down from where the fight started, police said. Authorities tried to save his life, but he ended up dying from stab wounds, according to SAPD.

Police said they were not sure why the two men started fighting.

