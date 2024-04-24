4 San Antonio high school seniors win 2024 corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards

SAN ANTONIO – The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday that four San Antonio seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards.

The scholars were selected from students who advanced to the Finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition.

Recommended Videos

Corporate sponsors provide the scholarships for finalists who are either children of their employees, residents of the community they serve, or who plan to pursue related college majors or careers. The awards could be a single payment or an annual stipend between $1,000 and $10,000 that is renewable for up to four years of college.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is based on scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Less than 1% of the nation’s seniors are chosen as semifinalists. To be considered for a scholarship, semifinalists then must fulfill requirements that include a detailed application and essay, an outstanding academic record, an endorsement by a high school official and a qualifying SAT or ACT score.

There are currently over 15,000 National Merit Finalists. At the end of the 2024 competition, 6,870 finalists will be selected to receive National Merit Scholarships totaling $26 million.

San Antonio area’s corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners: