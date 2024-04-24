71º
4 San Antonio high school seniors win 2024 corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards

Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the Finalist level

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday that four San Antonio seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards.

The scholars were selected from students who advanced to the Finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition.

Corporate sponsors provide the scholarships for finalists who are either children of their employees, residents of the community they serve, or who plan to pursue related college majors or careers. The awards could be a single payment or an annual stipend between $1,000 and $10,000 that is renewable for up to four years of college.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is based on scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Less than 1% of the nation’s seniors are chosen as semifinalists. To be considered for a scholarship, semifinalists then must fulfill requirements that include a detailed application and essay, an outstanding academic record, an endorsement by a high school official and a qualifying SAT or ACT score.

There are currently over 15,000 National Merit Finalists. At the end of the 2024 competition, 6,870 finalists will be selected to receive National Merit Scholarships totaling $26 million.

San Antonio area’s corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners:

  • Trajan P. Falk of Smithson Valley High School was awarded a scholarship from USAA. He’s planning a career in mechanical engineering.
  • Henry H. Guo of Basis San Antonio - Shavano Campus was awarded a scholarship from USAA. He’s planning a career in computer engineering.
  • Orry D. Huang of Louis D. Brandeis High School was awarded a scholarship from USAA. He’s planning a career in computer science.
  • Eric J. Zou of Basis San Antonio - Shavano Campus was awarded an Honorary Merit Scholarship. The honorary scholarship signifies that the scholar’s educational plans or other awards preclude receipt of a monetary scholarship. Zou plans a career in electrical engineering.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

