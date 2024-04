If you recognize these people, contact the SAPD Robbery Unit at 210-207-0311.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two people who robbed a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 11:55 p.m. on April 3 on the South Side of San Antonio.

The two people entered the restaurant and demanded cash from the register while flashing guns, police said.

Nobody was injured, but the two people managed to get away, according to SAPD.

