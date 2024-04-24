South Texas Pride: West San Antonio native cast on season 9 of ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

(©2024 World of Wonder Productions, Inc. All rights reserved. RuPaul’s Drag Race and all related titles and logos are trademarks of World of Wonder Productions, Inc. VH1 is a trademark of Viacom International Inc.)

Jorgeous for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 streaming on Paramount+ 2024. Photo credit: Pari Dukovic/World of Wonder/Paramount+

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio West Side native Jorge Meza, also known as the drag performer Jorgeous, is “sashaying” back to the small screen after being cast on the ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

Jorgeous was previously on Season 14 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2022, where he was sent home in 6th/7th place.

Jorgeous also joined the cast of the “Werq the World” tour and has been in “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” in Las Vegas as of 2023.

During season 14, the drag performer showcased jaw-dropping lip-syncing skills, eventually giving him the title of “Lip Sync Assassin” on the eighth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

“Jorgeous may be small, but she is BIG competition. This pocket-sized dynamo has irresistible charm, stunning looks, and the performance skills to make her a serious contender to take it all!” a news release from Paramount+ said.

In this season of “All Stars,” eight fan-favorite queens will compete for a $200,000 donation, provided by the Palette Fund, to a charity of their choice for the first time ever. Jorgeous has selected the National Alliance of Mental Illness, which is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental health conditions.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Gottmik, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo will join Jorgeous to compete on this season.

Key Art for RePaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9, featuring Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie, streaming on Paramount+ 2024.

The new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” premieres Friday, May 17, on Paramount+ with two new episodes.

South Texas Pride Q&A: West Side native cast on internationally acclaimed ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’