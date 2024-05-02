May means Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, tax-free sales

Between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day sales, there are plenty of opportunities to save big on top-rated products this month.

“Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 12, this year, so holiday sales should be picking up fast. Giftable items like tech gadgets, Bluetooth speakers, and beauty products should be going on sale soon to save some money while making Mom happy,” said Consumer Reports’ shopping editor Samantha Gordon.

Consumer Reports found some top-tested products being sold at significant discounts.

Many moms would appreciate smartwatch that will support all of her goals - body and mind. The Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch is as low as $199.95 at Abt Electronics, Amazon, and Walmart. That’s about $100 off. CR says the top-rated smartwatch has built-in GPS, along with sensors for stress and sleep tracking.

And whether it’s for smoothies or margaritas, a new blender might be the perfect gift. The Cuisinart 3 in 1 blender is as low as $99.95 at Walmart. CR says the blender performed very well in its smoothie-making test and aced its pureeing soup test.

After you’ve sorted out what to get for Mom, keep an eye out for even more sales at the end of the month. Memorial Day falls on May 27, and you can look out for big sales primarily focused on mattresses, large appliances, and seasonal items like grills.

The Weber Spirit Smart Series grill is as low as $699 at Ace Hardware and BBQGuys. The mid-sized gas grill has WiFi functionality and a temperature probe.

And what about a mattress to round out your Memorial Day savings? The Casper Original Hybrid Mattress (Queen) is as low as $1,196 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. CR says the hybrid innerspring and layers of foam are a standout for side sleepers, and the spine support it delivers is excellent.

If you’re thinking about a new refrigerator, dishwasher or mulch for the lawn, Memorial Day weekend is prime time to buy. From May 25-27, Texans pay no sales tax on qualified Energy Star and water-efficient products. Shoppers can expect to see sales, too.