San Antonio Police Department to host summer camp for high school students this June

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is offering high school students a chance to learn more about the agency during a summer camp.

Students aged 14 to 18 who sign up will meet with officers and detectives from different SAPD units, such as SWAT, Eagle, SAFFE and Mental Health, among others.

“Investigative units like Homicide, Robbery, Auto Theft, Applicant Processing and more! The SAPD Summer Camp is intended for those who have an open mind and are willing to have some fun,” the SAPD careers event website said.

Spots for the three-day camps are limited, and those interested are encouraged to reserve their spots quickly. They will be held between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 17-19 and June 24-26.

If you want to join, here’s what you will need:

Participants are required to have a Photo ID. A school Photo ID is acceptable.

Bring a signed Registration Form.

Bring a signed Release of Liability Document.

Bring a signed SAPD Photograph & Video Release Form.

Participants must bring a bottle of water and their own lunch on Monday and Wednesday (the camps are held between Monday and Wednesday). The San Antonio Police Officers Association will provide lunch on Tuesday.

To sign up and get more information about the camp, click here.