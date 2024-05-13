Grupo Frontera’s new tour to stop at Frost Bank Center in August

FILE - Grupo Frontera performs during the Latin Billboard Awards, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. The group's sophomore album Jugando Que No Pasa Nada" releases on Friday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

SAN ANTONIO – On the heels of their new album released last week, Grupo Frontera surprised fans on Monday by announcing their tour would be stopping in San Antonio this August.

The “Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada” tour will kick off on Aug. 2 in Las Vegas, with a stop at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Aug. 17.

“On this album, the musica Mexicana trailblazers deep dive into heartbreak and amor, pulling heartstrings with their raw honesty and showcasing their signature charm and style,” a news release said about Grupo Frontera’s new music.

The ‘Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada’ tour stops in San Antonio on Aug. 17 (Credit: Frost Bank Center)

The Texas-based group, which mixes genres like Norteño and cumbia in its new album, will also stop in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta and New York.

“Fans can expect an unforgettable night of musica Mexicana, featuring songs from (Grupo Frontera’s) latest album alongside fan favorites,” the news release said.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, on the Frost Bank Center website or Ticketmaster. People can also access presale tickets by signing up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and selecting the “Latin” genre.