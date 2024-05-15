17-year-old shot while attempting to sell vintage clothes, shoes at West Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was robbed and shot while attempting to sell vintage clothes at a West Side apartment complex late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11:15 p.m. to a Home Decor Superstore in the 6840 block of Northwest Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the teen with a gunshot wound to the calf and a car with multiple bullet holes. The teen was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to be OK.

Police said the victim told officers he was selling some vintage clothes and shoes when he was shot. The items were not in his vehicle, so investigators believe he was robbed in the process, police said.

No description of a suspect was given.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.