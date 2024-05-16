Comedian Nick Swardson announces San Antonio stand-up show

Nick Swardson will be in San Antonio for his "Toilet Head Tour."

Swardson, a stand-up comedian also known for his roles in “Grandma’s Boy,” “Just Go With It” and “Reno 911,” will perform at The Aztec Theatre on Friday, Dec. 6.

Tickets via the artist presale are available now. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17 on LiveNation.com.

“Renowned for his unfiltered humor and razor-sharp wit, Swardson promises to tackle the hard-hitting issues of our time, from the discomforts of diarrhea to the highs and lows of edibles, all the way to the enigmatic charm of Norm MacDonald,” a news release states.

The release adds that Swardson is gearing up for his sixth stand-up special.

Swardson will also visit Dallas’ Majestic Theatre on Dec. 4 and Austin’s Paramount Theatre on Dec. 5.