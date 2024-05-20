CLEAR Alert issued for missing 32-year-old man

Maury Chavez was last seen around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 in the 10100 block of Sundrop Pass in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 32-year-old man.

According to officials, Chavez is 5 feet 8 inches tall and is 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

Law enforcement officials say Chavez’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Chavez was last seen driving in a white, 2015 Chrysler 200 with the Texas license plate SCC1715.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.