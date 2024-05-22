53-year-old woman arrested in retail theft ring operation, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 53-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with several retail thefts at stores in the San Antonio area.

Police received reports of a group of people stealing merchandise from retailers in May 2024.

Loss prevention employees from TJ Maxx and Marshall’s set up a surveillance operation for two weeks. Police said the employees took photos and videos of two women stealing items before the suspects returned to a hotel room to store them and sell them to third parties.

On Monday, one of the women took some of the stolen items from the hotel to a restaurant, where she sold the items to a man and Beatrice Rodriguez Francis, who were eventually stopped by police and detained, according to an arrest affidavit.

Francis told police that the woman who sold her the merchandise being stored at the hotel was her daughter, according to the affidavit. She admitted to having bought items from her daughter several times and reselling the stolen items at work for a profit, police said.

Officers obtained written consent to search Francis’ and the man’s apartment, where they found $700 worth of stolen merchandise and drugs, according to the affidavit.

Police said they got a search warrant for the hotel room and found $2,000 worth of stolen items and drugs.

SAPD said Francis is part of a criminal conspiracy with three other people who have allegedly committed theft in an amount that exceeds $2,500 but less than $30,000.

Francis is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Her bond was set at $20,000 for the charge.

An online search shows Francis is also facing a charge for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4 grams and 200 grams.