Wortham Oaks Elementary wins San Antonio Sports’ inaugural flag football tournament🏆

Congratulations to Wortham Oaks (Judson ISD) who took home the trophy for the San Antonio Sports first-ever "i play! afterschool" flag football tournament.

SAN ANTONIO – A Judson Independent School District Elementary school was the first-ever winner of the San Antonio Sports “i play! afterschool” flag football tournament that took place this past weekend.

A group of boys and girls from Wortham Oaks Elementary defeated Medio Creek 45-12 in the finals to take home the first-place trophy.

Recommended Videos

More than 850 elementary school-age children participated in the San Antonio Sports’ i play! after-school program flag football tournament, which happened at the Classics Elite Soccer Complex.

San Antonio Sports said all the students playing were in third through fifth grade and represented 44 area elementary schools in five separate districts.

The games culminated a seven-week unit during the 2023-2024 school year, during which students received skill-based instruction on multiple sports, including flag football. Parents, family, and friends were invited to attend.

Wortham Oaks Elementary defeated Spring Meadows 24-0 in their opener, beat Shy Harbor 34-16, and then Park Village 20-14. They beat Gilbert in the semi-finals, 34-6.

Second place in the competition went to Medio Creek Elementary of Southwest ISD, and third place went to Sun Valley Elementary School, also of Southwest ISD.

The San Antonio Sports’ i play! afterschool program provides skill-based instruction in four sports to children in underserved schools. The program builds confidence and self-esteem while teaching the importance of healthy habits, self-discipline, social skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

As part of the program, each participant received an i play! T-shirt, shorts, socks, shoes, and a backpack as part of the program.